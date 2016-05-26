Brumbies change three for Sunwolves

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has made three changes to his starting line-up for Saturday's clash with the Sunwolves in Canberra.

Michael Dowsett replaces Tomás Cubelli at scrumhalf, Ruan Smith comes in for Ben Alexander at tighthead prop and Robbie Coleman returns from injury at inside centre.

The starting front row features Scott Sio, co-captain Stephen Moore and Ruan Smith. The starting locks will be Rory Arnold and Sam Carter, while Scott Fardy, David Pocock and Jarrad Butler start in the back row.

Dowsett gets his first start of the season with Larkham managing the workload of Cubelli who is expected to be named in the Argentinian national side to take on France and Italy over the coming weeks. Co-captain Christian Lealiifano will start outside Dowsett at fly-half.

Robbie Coleman returns to the side at inside centre after missing the win over the Rebels with a hamstring strain.

Brumbies: 15 Aidan Toua, 14 Nigel Ah Wong, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Robbie Coleman, 11 James Dargaville, 10 Christian Lealiifano (c),9 Michael Dowsett ,8 Jarrad Butler ,7 David Pocock ,6 Scott Fardy ,5 Sam Carter ,4 Rory Arnold ,3 Ruan Smith ,2 Stephen Moore ,1 Scott Sio

Replacements: 16 Josh Mann-Rea, 17 Allan Alaalatoa, 18 Leslie Leulua’iali’i-Makin, 19 Tom Staniforth, 20 Jordan Smiler, 21 Joe Powell, 22 Jordan Jackson-Hope, 23 Lausii Taliauli

Date: Saturday, May 28

Venue: GIO Stadium, Canberra

Kick-off: 19:45 local (09:45 GMT)

Referee: Jaco van Heerden

Assistant Referees: Jaco Peyper, Rohan Hoffmann

TMO: Ian Smith