Blues crush Stars to book finals spot

The St. Louis Blues advanced to the NHL Western Conference finals after a 6-1 game seven victory over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night.

The Blues were quick out of the blocks and goals from Robby Fabbri, Paul Stastny and Patrik Berglund saw them take a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

Captain David Backes and Troy Brouwer extended that advantage to 5-0 in the middle session and the Blues reached the Conference finals for the first time since 2001.

Patrick Eaves pulled a goal back for the Stars early in the third but Vladimir Tarasenko wrapped things up for the Blues.