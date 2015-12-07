Curry makes young fan’s dream come true

Getting NBA star Steph Curry's autograph can be quite a big moment in a young man's life.

The Golden State Warriors were playing away at the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, and completed a straightforward 114-98 victory to take their record to 22-0.

The game may have been in the Nets' backyard, but most of the young fans in attendance were there to watch the Warriors' star point guard strut his stuff.

Curry didn't disappoint, and also took the time to sign some autographs after the game, much to the delight of one young man in particular, as this video captured by Alex Wong clearly illustrates: