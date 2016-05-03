Wallaby Beale wants to start not finish

Wallabies back Kurtley Beale wants to be a Test starter not a finisher, as he nears a decision about whether to stay in Australia.

Beale is waiting for his manager to get back to him over a deal with powerful English club Wasps, but in the meantime is focusing on continuing his good early season form with the Waratahs.

He has underlined his versatility by filling both fly-half and inside centre positions, occupying the former while incumbent Wallabies pivot Bernard Foley recovered from an off-season stint in Japan and then an injury.

Most of Beale's early Test appearances were at full-back, but Israel Folau has monopolised that spot for the past three seasons.

He has also occasionally bobbed up on the wing and has been a crucial component of the bench unit Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has referred to as his finishers.

The 27-year-old back is more focused on being in the run on side than what position he plays.

"I'd like to start," Beale said on Monday, when the Waratahs returned from South Africa.

"To play in the green and gold is obviously a huge honour and when you're a player in and around the edges you obviously dream of starting.

"You always want to be a starting player."

Beale has given no guarantee he will remain in Australia beyond this season, though his World Cup final appearance was his 60th cap, which qualifies him to continue representing the Wallabies while playing abroad.

Asked about the reportedly lucrative offer form Wasps, Beale said: "I'm just waiting for my manager just to tie it all up and I'm sure I'll make a decision very shortly."

He was happy with the way his new centre combination with Folau was panning out, with the Wallabies' regular custodian recently switched to the No.13 jersey.

"It's been good, it's been enjoyable, it's been exciting having a quality player like him running outside you," Beale said.

"At the moment the passes are starting to stick for us.

"When you are playing in the inside positions and Izzy is playing one position out, you see him a lot more around the ball, so that's a good thing.

"It's great to have Izzy a lot closer to the action.

"Obviously he's a quality player and to get the ball in his hands, he'll be a threat for the defence.

"It's a great thing and it's working for us at the moment."