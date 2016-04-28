Pocock returns for Brumbies

The Brumbies will receive a boost in the form of David Pocock, who will return from suspension at openside flanker for this Saturday’s Round Ten Super Rugby matchup with the Highlanders in Invercargill.

Pocock has missed the Brumbies past two matches against the Waratahs and Crusaders after serving a three-week suspension following an incident in the Brumbies 48-23 loss to the Chiefs on 2 April.

In last season’s fixture between the Brumbies and Highlanders at GIO Stadium, Pocock scored three tries in the Brumbies 31-18 victory.

The return of Pocock means Jarrad Butler shifts to the number eight position and Jordan Smiler moves to the bench.

Injuries to Joe Tomane (knee) and co-captain Stephen Moore (calf) have forced a reshuffle for the side that will be playing its first match in New Zealand in 2016.

With Tomane ruled out for up to eight weeks with damage to the medial ligament in his right knee, Nigel Ah Wong gains his first start on the wing, while Josh Mann-Rea has been named to start the match at hooker. Moore has not been named for this weekend’s match after suffering a serious cork injury to his calf muscle in last Sunday’s 40-14 loss to the Crusaders at GIO Stadium.

Head xoach Stephen Larkham has named a new-look front row, with Allan Alaalatoa selected to start his second match of the season, replacing Scott Sio who moves to the bench. Alaalatoa has been impressive as an impact player and will be looking to take that form into the starting role on Saturday night.

Joining Alaalatoa and Mann-Rea at tighthead prop will be Ruan Smith, who gets his first start of the year with Ben Alexander missing the match as the Brumbies manage the workload of the 125-match veteran. Smith’s only other appearance this season was as a replacement in the Brumbies win against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on March 26. Leslie Leulua’iali’i-Makin retains his position on the bench, while hooker Robbie Abel has been named as a reserve after making his Super Rugby debut against the Cheetahs in Round 5.

Also earning his first start for the season is 21-year old Tom Staniforth. ACT-born Staniforth has appeared in six Super Rugby matches in 2016, all from the bench. He replaces Rory Arnold who moves to the reserves list.

The Brumbies bench this week will feature six forwards and two backs. Lock Blake Enever has been named as a reserve for the first time since injuring his shoulder in the round two win over the NSW Waratahs, while scrum-half Joe Powell and the versatile James Dargaville are the two backs named on the bench alongside Abel, Sio, Leulua’iali’i-Makin, Arnold, Enever and Smiler.

Brumbies: 15 Aidan Toua, 14 Nigel Ah Wong, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Matt Toomua, 10 Robbie Coleman, 10 Christian Lealiifano (c), 9 Tomás Cubelli, 8 Jarrad Butler, 7 David Pocock, 6 Scott Fardy, 5 Sam Carter, 4 Tom Staniforth, 3 Ruan Smith, 2 Josh Mann-Rea, 1 Allan Alaalatoa

Replacements: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Leslie Leulua'iali'i-Makin, 19 Rory Arnold, 20 Blake Enever, 21 Jordan Smiler, 22 Joe Powell, 23 James Dargaville

Date: Saturday, April 30

Venue: Rugby Park, Invercargill

Kick-off: 19:35 (07:35 GMT)

Referee: Nick Briant

Assistant Referees: Brendon Pickerill, Kane McBride

TMO: Aaron Paterson