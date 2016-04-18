Bulls focussed on ‘getting things right’

The Bulls have made a slow but steady climb up the Super Rugby Africa One Conference table after their opening round 33-9 defeat to the Stormers at Newlands.

Recording five wins, one loss and a draw in their seven matches, head coach Nollis Marais' men, who are currently in second position on the Africa One conference, are just one point adrift from the Cape side.

Captain Adriaan Strauss has been instrumental for the Pretoria side each week, putting in stellar performances both in the set pieces and general play.

The former Cheetahs hooker admits that they are a work in progress.

"We’re process-driven," Strauss told Sport24 after their 41-22 win over a struggling Reds side.

"We know we’re not yet where we want to be as a team but a win is a win in Super Rugby and we’ll take that any day. We wanted a bonus point there at the end (against the Reds) so we’ll always chase those standards and always try and get better.

"We’ll always try and play the perfect game. We’ll take it game by game."

Marais has put to rest all speculations that they are aiming to replace the Stormers in pole position ahead off their Australian tour – where they will face the Force, Brumbies and Waratahs.

"Everybody wants to make qualifying," Marais said.

"The Stormers are a bit ahead of us – they’ve already played the Brumbies and the Jaguares so it’s something that we’re also looking at."

"For us we’re more focused on getting things right – whatever happens to them will happen."

The three-time champions have a week off in Round Nine, but Marais would have liked to have their second bye after their overseas trip – they will only have a few days to prepare for the Stormers after their Australian trip.

"I would have liked a bye after the tour," Marais admits.

"We get back on Sunday night and the next weekend is the Stormers here (Loftus).

"We know our fans and when we play here we have to beat the Stormers – that’s going to be a challenge.

"At certain stages on tour we’ll have to see who is going to play what games and make sure that we get guys rested enough for the home games."