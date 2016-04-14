Lions unchanged for Stormers

Lions head coach Johan Ackermann has named the exact same matchday 23 for Saturday's clash with the Stormers.

Jaco Kriel is named in the starting XV despite taking a knock to his arm, with the flanker due a fitness test on Friday.

“We are very happy that we can pick the same side as last week," Ackermann said.

"We opted for continuity as it brings stability amongst other things. Thus we decided not the use our rotational system this week."

The Lions lead the Africa Two Conference by two points after four wins from their six matches so far this year.

Lions: 15 Jaco van der Walt, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Warwick Tecklenburg, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Julian Redelinghuys, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylon Smith

Replacements: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Ruan Ackermann, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Andries Coetzee

Date: Saturday, April 16

Venue: Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Time: 19:15 local (17:15 GMT)

Referee: Stuart Berry

Assistant Referees: Lourens van der Merwe, Cwengile Jadezweni

TMO: Willie Vos