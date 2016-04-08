Maxwell thinking about Sri Lanka Tests

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is not the first name on a Test squad list, but he hopes to be part of the tour to Sri Lanka in July and is already thinking about that, even as the IPL approaches.

The international calendar is on a break for the next six weeks, with the Indian showcase taking priority, and Maxwell will be playing for the Kings XI Punjab again. He hopes to impress the Aussie selectors, despite the colour of the ball being wrong.

When asked whether he was thinking about the Sri Lanka Tests, Maxwell told AAP: "Definitely. It's always in the back of my mind.

"The ball might be white but in my mind I'm thinking about how the deliveries would look in the longer format. The lines I have to bowl and that sort of thing.

"Bowling genuine offspin in the nets is probably going to be more helpful than just trying to dart them in."

Maxwell was in the squad for the Test tour to Bangladesh last year, but that was cancelled due to security fears, and he hopes he gets another chance as the second spinner to Nathan Lyon.

He added: "I'd love to be on that tour (to Sri Lanka). It's one that I've looked at with a lot of interest.

"I was ready for the postponed tour of Bangladesh last year and I certainly feel as ready I can be for Sri Lanka.

"I feel like my bowling at international level has improved. I feel like I had a really good Sheffield Shield season with the bat. I was pretty consistent, averaged around 55 and hit the ball really well."

As for the IPL, Maxwell said he was looking forward to using it as a kind of holiday, and that he finds playing in the tournament relaxing and refreshing, much like his other hobby, golf.

He said: "You know you're going to get hit for six a few times but what matters is my bowling feels good and looks good.

"It's also a nice chance to spend time with players from around the world and get that different perspective … it gives you that refreshed mindset, similar to playing golf."