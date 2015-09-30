Shumpert to undergo surgery

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert will be out of action for more than three months as he will undergo right wrist surgery later this week.

According to the Cavaliers, Shumpert suffered a ruptured extensor carpi ulnaris sheath "several days" prior to the start of training camp when he hit his wrist on the rim of the basket.

Cavaliers general manager David Griffin revealed that Shumpert had been complaining of "latent soreness" in his wrist and underwent an MRI on Monday, which confirmed the injury.

Griffin added that surgery was the only option as the tendon on the inside of Shumpert's wrist had become loose.

"He worked incredibly hard this offseason and put in a lot, a lot of work," Griffin told reporters. "And in training last week, he had an issue where he hit the rim with his right wrist. I believe he was trying to catch a lob [pass]."

Shumpert initially thought the injury was a minor one before it was later examined by Dr. Thomas Graham and Dr. Richard Parker at the Cleveland Clinic.

"He's a really tough guy, so he probably didn't realize it was severe at the time," Griffin said.

Griffin added that the Cavaliers have no plans to sign a free agent to take Shumpert's spot on the roster until he returns.

"I think we look at this as a very similar situation to what we went through in the playoffs last year: Next man up," Griffin said.

"We have a roster we feel is deep enough to withstand one injury like this, and so we're going to give people a chance to kind of absorb it from within, but obviously we've been paying attention to a lot of opportunities that we may be able to [use] to improve the group. We'll just play it by ear."

Shumpert averaged 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season.