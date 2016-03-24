NBA Roundup: LeBron on fire for Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers downed the Milwaukee Bucks 113-104 with Kevin Love, returning to the line-up after a head and chest cold, nailing 24 points and 10 rebounds in NBA action on Wednesday.

LeBron James scored 26 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Cavaliers who have won four of their last five matches.

For the Bucks, who lost their third straight game, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points, six rebounds and six assists while Greg Monroe scored 14 points.

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Washington Wizards 122-101 with Dennis Schroder scoring 23 points, Paul Millsap got 17 points and Kyle Korver nailed five 3-pointers in Atlanta.

For the Wizards, who lost their five-game winning streak, Marcus Thornton scored 23 points and Markieff Morris had 19.

In Boston, the Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 91-79 with Isaiah Thomas netting 23 points, which his 11th consecutive 20-point game and Evan Turner added 17 points.

For the Raptors, DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points.

The Detroit Pistons thumped the Orlando Magic 118-102 to win their fourth straight game as Andre Drummond got 30 points and 14 rebounds. For the Magic it was their fifth straight loss.

Tobias Harris added 18 points while Reggie Jackson went past the 4000-point mark while scoring 16 points and nine assists.

For the Magic, Elfrid Payton recorded his third career triple-double, scoring 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Utah Jazz scraped past the Houston Rockets 89-87 as Derrick Favors converted a slam dunk with 1.6 seconds remaining for the victory.

Favors got the pass from Rodney Hood to get the winning points. He finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds on the night. Gordon Hayward added 22 points and Shelvin Mack got 16.

For the Rockets, James Harden scored 26 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists but missed but missed a shot at the death.

The Minnesota Timberwolves got past the Sacramento Kings 113-104 thanks to Karl-Anthony Towns’ 26 points on 11 of 17 shooting and Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine both added 23.

For the Kings, Rajon Rondo got 25 points on 10 of 16 shooting.

The New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 115-107 as Kristaps Porzingis starred with 29 points and 10 rebounds, Carmelo Anthony nailed 24 points and five assists.

The top performer for the Bulls was Nikola Mirotic with 35 points, six rebounds and one steal.

The San Antonio Spurs remain unbeaten at home after getting past the Miami Heat 112-88 with Kawhi Leonard scoring 32 points before going off injured with a right quad contusion.

The Spurs (60-11) improved to 36-0 at the AT&T Center, and they have also won a franchise-best 45 consecutive regular-season games at home since a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in March 2015.

For the Heat, their top performer was Josh Richardson scoring 17 points two rebounds and four assists.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 104-103 to win their 30th game of the season thanks to Emmanuel Mudiay hitting a 3-pointer from just inside the half-court line as time expired for victory.

Mudiay scored 27 points, 11 rebounds and four assists on the night. For the 76ers, T.J. McConnell got 17 points, three rebounds, and five assists.

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-103 with Damian Lillard nailing 27 points, six assists and six rebounds to maintain their hold on sixth place in the Western Conference playoff race.

Wesley Matthews scored 22 points for Dallas, who have lost six in their past nine games.

The Phoenix Suns won their final meeting with Kobe Bryant and beat the Los Angeles Lakers 119-107 as Devin Booker scored 28 points.

Brandon Knight added 25 points and Jon Leuer had 22 points and 14 rebounds.

In his 87th and final game against the Suns, Bryant scored 17 points in 5 of 13 shooting and scored back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minutes to a great ovation from the crowd.

For the Lakers, Julius Randle scored 19 points and D’Angelo Russell added 14.

The Golden State Warriors downed the Los Angeles Clippers 114-98 as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 18 third-quarter points for a sixth consecutive win over the Clippers.

Curry ended the night with 33 points, four rebounds, and five assists, which included this left-handed pass from beyond the half-court:

DeAndre Jordan was the Clippers’ top performer with 19 points, 20 rebounds and three assists.