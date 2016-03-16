Dennis eager to earn final Wallaby cap

Wallaby loose forward Dave Dennis is eyeing a final appearance for Australia before he joins Premiership side Exeter Chiefs next season.

The 30-year-old, who last played for his country in 2013 against Wales, wants to play against England during their three-Test tour Down Under.

"There's still ambitions to play throughout this year in the June period against the English," Dennis told BBC Sport.

"We'll see how we go there and if that doesn't end up being my last game and I move over to England having played 18 Tests, I'll be grateful for that."

Dennis, who captained the Waratahs until last season, has featured 18 times for Australia and will head to Sandy Park after the Super Rugby season.

"When I negotiated to go over I made the decision that it (international rugby) would be something I'd be giving up," he added.

"As hard as it was you probably can't have the best of both worlds in terms of experiencing something different and being in a foreign country, and then also playing for your country."

The Sydney Stars forward also acknowledged that completing the Super Rugby season and slotting in almost immediatealy with Exeter for their Premiership pre-season will be taxing on his body, but he keen to learn their trade.

"Ideally I can see out the season with Waratahs and get over in time for pre-season with the Chiefs. It'll mean my season will go for about 18 months this year, but that's fine," he added.

"It'll be a lot of rugby and as long as I can get over there with enough time to acquaint myself with the team and learn the way they play the game in time for the trials, and then kick-off the Premiership later in the year, then that'll be enough."