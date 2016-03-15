Seru Rabeni passes away at 37

Former Fiji international centre Seru Rabeni has passed away at the age of 37 at his home in Nausori, Fiji.

Rabeni, who spent several years with Leicester Tigers in the Premiership, won 30 caps for Fiji and a further nine for the Pacific Islanders.

He represented Fiji at the 2003 and 2007 Rugby World Cups, and also turned out for his country in the Sevens format at the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

Rabeni featured for the Highlanders in the 2003 and 2004 seasons before heading to Welford Road where he made 63 appearances for the Tigers.

He is survived by his wife and their two children, aged seven and four.