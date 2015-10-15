Cueto leads Royals to ALCS

Kansas City Royals pitcher Johnny Cueto stole the spotlight in Game 5 against the Houston Astros as he carried his side to a sensational 7-2 win.

Cueto's superb performance saw the Royals complete a recovery from being 2-1 down in the series, and secured them a spot in the American League Championship Series, where they will face the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the eight innings he pitched, Cueto allowed just two runs – a single by Evan Gattis and a solo home run by Luis Valbuena – in the second inning.

The Astros got on the board first, going 2-0 up before the Royals reduced the deficit through first baseman Eric Hosmer's bloop in the bottom of the fourth.

The Royals started to find their feet in the second inning as Alex Rios' RBI double saw his side take a 3-2 lead before Rios himself scored to make it 4-2 following a sacrifice fly.

Kendrys Morales capped off the Royals' spectacular comeback with a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth before Wade Davis replaced Cueto in the ninth and completed the job.

Game 1 between the Royals and Blue Jays will be held at the Kauffman Stadium on Friday.