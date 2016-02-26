Toronto back to winning ways

The Toronto Maple Leafs swept past the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 to record their first NHL win in nearly three weeks on Thursday night.

Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau, Brad Boyes and Josh Leivo were on target as the Eastern Conference’s worst team scored their first success since January 6.

Brad Boyes and Josh Leivo also scored for the Maple Leafs, with John-Michael Liles netting Carolina’s only goal.

Elsewhere, Nick Foligno’s hat-trick was the highlight of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 6-1 drubbing of the New Jersey Devils, while Josh Bailey’s overtime marker gave the New York Islanders a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

Netminder Michal Neuvirth made a crucial save in the closing stages to preserve Philadelphia’s 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild. Sam Gagner, Mark Streit and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare were on target for the Flyers, with Thomas Vanek and Mikael Granlund replying.

Chris Kreider scored the tie-breaking goal in the third period of the New York Rangers’ 2-1 victory against the St Louis Blues, while Joel Armia netted twice in the Winnipeg Jets’ 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars, Jason Spezza bagged two goals for the losers.

Elsewhere, the Florida Panthers sunk the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 and a 2-0 second period set up the Nashville Predators for a 3-1 success against the Chicago Blackhawks.