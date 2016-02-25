Capitals upset by struggling Canadiens

NHL leaders the Washington Capitals were surprisingly beaten by the struggling Montreal Canadiens at the Verizon Center on Wednesday night.

Alex Galchenyuk scored twice and Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Fleischmann were also on the mark in the visitors’ 4-3 success.

Jason Chimera, Andre Burakovsky and Dmitry Orlov replied for the Capitals but they were beaten for the first time in five matches and only the second time in 30 games on home ice.

The Boston Bruins earned a 5-1 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins. David Pastrnak scored twice for the victors, including a penalty shot, while Jimmy Hayes, Landon Ferraro and Brad Marchand were also on target. Tom Kuhnhackl replied in the second at 2-0.

Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Duchene scored in the shootout as the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3, while Sami Vatanen’s second-period goal was all that separated the Anaheim Ducks and the visiting Buffalo Sabres.