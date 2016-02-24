Lightning down Arizona; Maple Leafs lose out to Nashville

The Tampa Bay Lightning made it four wins in a row by defeating the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 at the Amalie Arena on Tuesday night.

Steven Stamkos scored in the first period for Tampa Bay (34-22-4) and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves, while Jordan Martinook scored for Arizona (27-27-6), who have now lost three in a row.

Coyotes goalie Louis Dominque made 34 saves before Cedric Paquette scored on a penalty shot with 4.7 seconds left in the second period to make it 2-1 and seal the victory for the hosts.

Elsewhere, the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Rangers 5-2, the Columbus Blue Jackets fell to the Detroit Red Wings 2-1, the New York Islanders downed the Minnesota Wild 4-1 and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Calgary Flames 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators overcame the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 as Filip Forsberg scored his first ever hat-trick.

Backup goaltender Carter Hutton made 25 saves for Nashville (29-21-11), who have now won three of their past four games and claim the first wild card spot in the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Western Conference.

Forsberg raced the Predators into a 3-0 lead before Josh Leivo and Morgan Rielly hauled the Maple Leafs (20-28-10) back into the game but it was in vein as Nashville held on for the 3-2 victory.

Also, the Caroline Hurricanes ran out 3-1 winners over the Philadelphia Flyers, the Dallas Stars defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 and the Ottawa Senators overcame the Edmonton Oilers 4-1.