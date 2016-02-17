England keep Devoto as cover

The 23 players named in England's matchday squad which beat Italy on Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico have been retained for training this week in London.

Ollie Devoto (Bath) will also remain with the squad as injury cover for Alex Goode (Saracens) who has sustained a minor ankle injury.

Forwards: Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Ollie Devoto (Bath), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath), Alex Goode (Saracens), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)