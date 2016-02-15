What’s wrong with Barangay Ginebra?

Barangay Ginebra has started the 2016 PBA Commissioner’s Cup in the worst possible way, losing its 1st 2 games heading into a tough week ahead. The Gin Kings squandered a 2nd-half lead in their overtime loss to NLEX on opening night, and they were on the business end of a Terrence Romeo dagger triple in their Valentine’s Day clash.

Throughout this season, Ginebra has been able to show flashes of brilliance, especially given its vast potential with the winningest coach in PBA history at the helm. They were good enough to be a middling playoff team and borderline semifinal contender in the Philippine Cup before getting ousted in a nail-biter by the same GlobalPort quintet that slit them on the Day of Hearts.

With a lot of rest heading into the current conference and with a much-ballyhooed import, the Gin Kings were supposed to come out of the gates firing on all cylinders. Instead, coach Tim Cone’s crew has sputtered in stretches and suffered bouts of inefficiency.

At times, Ginebra looks like the best team in the country (they are certainly one of the biggest), but, more often than not, they play like a team with more size and talent than they know how to handle.

I mean, just look at some of the names on their stacked-as-hell roster: Greg Slaughter, Japeth Aguilar, Joe Devance, Jervy Cruz, Chris Ellis, Mark Caguioa, Jayjay Helterbrand, Scottie Thompson, LA Tenorio, and Sol Mercado.

Most of those names have served on our national team. Most have been All-Stars. Most are considered by diehard PBA fans to be among the top tier players in their respective positions.

And yet, here we have Barangay Ginebra losing their 7th game of the season and their 3rd straight dating back to the PHL Cup. That’s not exactly the best way to go heading into a tough sked ahead — they play Rain or Shine on the 21st and then the Hotshots on the 28th.

What exactly could be ailing Ginebra this early in the conference?

Well, for one, import Othyus Jeffers has been struggling with his shot. The Chicago, Illinois native has been scoring a respectable 19.5 points per game so far, but he has been shooting under 37% from the field and turning the ball over 4 times per contest — definitely not good, especially when one takes into account Ginebra’s plans of sticking with Jeffers till the Govs’ Cup. If he continues to play like this, I don’t see Ginebra winning a ton of games, and I don’t see him making it as far as late March.

Also, 3-point shooting has not been at the level where it can be considered a consistent weapon for the Gin Kings. They got outgunned from beyond the arc in both their losses, including hitting only 3 treys opposite GlobalPort.

In contrast, they’ve allowed their foes to make an average of 10 triples per outing. Granted, there’s really nobody on this squad that can be considered a dead shot like Dondon Hontiveros, Jeff Chan, Gary David, Ranidel De Ocampo, or Marcio Lassiter, but, still, hitting only 6 threes per game won’t cut it.

Lastly, LA Tenorio has not been playing like the guy who schooled JJ Barea for the better part of their match-up in the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tenorio got outplayed by Jonas Villanueva in their first game, and he got taken back to the classroom by Terrence Romeo in their second loss. The Lieutenant is currently averaging just 6.5 points per game. For a guy who plays close to 30 minutes a game and who should be among the focal points on offense for Ginebra, scoring under 7 a game (even if he shoots 50% from the floor) simply means he has to assert himself more.

It’s still quite early, sure, but the Gin Kings are just a a couple of losses away from really putting themselves in a bind and, possibly, digging for themselves a grave so deep they won’t be able to climb out and recover. — By Enzo Flojo

