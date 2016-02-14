Clever hat-trick sees off Canada

USA overcame Canada 30-22 in their Americas Rugby Championship match in Texas on Saturday, with Todd Clever scoring a hat-trick of tries.

In front of 7,415 fans, the victory sees the Eagles move joint top of the standings with Argentina ahead of their next game, against Chile on February 20.

Chad London scored his first international try in the first-half before Clever would claim a second-half hat-trick. Canada's only try came through replacement Duncan Maguire, with scrum-half Gordon McRorie kicking five penalty goals as the visitors suffered their first defeat.

"We didn't really get going in that first-half," said Eagles head coach John Mitchell after the bonus-point victory, speaking to usarugby.org. "There were a lot of cumulative errors so we couldn't build any pressure.

"Our style of football leads us to opportunities, so, at the end of the day, the players are encouraged to, if they have the space, have a crack. All we leave to them is the execution. We're always going to present ourselves more opportunities than not, so scoring four tries is available to us on every occasion if we want it.

"We are asking players to go where maybe they've never been before. That's our focus but, in saying that, some players still need the mindset change. They're working hard and not everything's going to stick, but we're still only a two-week-old team."

In the weekend's other Americas Rugby Championship fixtures, Argentina dominated Chile in San Juan, winning 52-15, to go top of the table while Uruguay edged Brazil 33-29 in Sao Paulo.

Standings

1. Argentina 8

2. United States 8

3. Canada 5

4. Uruguay 5

5. Chile 4

6. Brazil 2