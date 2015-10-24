Royals through to World Series

The Kansas City Royals are through to the World Series for the second year in a row after beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 in an enthralling Game Six of the American League Championship Series.

Speedy outfielder Lorenzo Cain raced around the bases to score from first on a single by Eric Hosmer in the bottom of the eighth to snap a 3-3 tie, as the Royals took the best-of-seven series 4-2.

They will now face the New York Mets in the World Series, which will begin on Tuesday night in Kansas City.

Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar was named most valuable player of the ALCS after batting .478 (11-for-23), scoring six runs, driving in five and playing sterling defense.

Kansas City had led 3-1 in game six, aided by early home runs off David Price by Ben Zobrist and Mike Moustakas, whose second inning shot was only confirmed after replay review.

However, Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista, who had earlier hit a towering home run in the fourth to halve a then 2-0 Kansas City lead, belted a two-run blast off reliever Ryan Madson to tie the game in the top of the eighth.

There was then a 40-minute rain delay to add to the tension, before Cain's amazing sprint around the bases to score the winning run.

Toronto threatened in the ninth with similar aggression on the basepaths as pinch-runner Dalton Pompey stole second and third with no one out before Kevin Pillar walked to put men on first and third.

However, Royals closer Wade Davis is always hard to score off and he struck out pinch-hitter Dioner Navarro and Ben Revere before getting Josh Donaldson to ground out to third, sparking ecstatic celebrations from the Royals.

Kansas City, who lost to San Francisco last year, will be trying for their first World Series title in 30 years, while the Mets are seeking their first Fall Classic crown in 29 years.

Royals manager Ned Yost said: "Last year at this time we were so excited to be here.

"This year, from the first day of spring training, we expected to be here."