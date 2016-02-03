Faulkner determined to regain Test place

Australia all-rounder James Faulkner has not played a Test since the Ashes in 2013, and says he knows he has to get his red ball stats up to par and is determined to do so.

Faulkner is an automatic pick for the coloured gear, and has become known for his prowess with the bat in the final overs, but has not been able to translate that into consistent long format gains.

He hopes to use the ODI series against New Zealand to get some runs and wickets, to maybe get a call up to the Test squad for the series against the Black Caps that follows.

Faulkner said on the CA website: "I've always said it's in my hands to perform when I get the opportunity.

"Whether that's a red-ball game every now and then or that's two or three back to back for my state. I need to make every post a winner and I don't think this year I have.

"So I definitely need to improve that part of my game to get it where I need to be.

"I've got to get runs and wickets to get picked."

The Aussies and the Kiwis will play two Tests later this month, and the series will be New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum's last before retirement. A series win for Australia will see them reclaim the number one ranking.