Horne ready for central role

Waratahs back Rob Horne is ready to step into the side's midfield ahead of the new Super Rugby season.

The departure of Adam Ashley-Cooper to Bordeaux-Begles has left a void in the centre for the 2014 champions, but Horne has been working hard to contribute in that position.

Horne, who has 29 caps for Australia including 18 at centre, admits that the Waratahs are working on a number of different combinations in pre-season in order to have multiple options available across the back-line.

Having that ability to be flexible and shift across the positions is something that Horne and new head coach Daryl Gibson value highly.

"I've been working a fair bit in the centres this pre-season but I'll play wherever Daryl decides that it's best for the team," Horne told the Canberra Times.

"It's hard to say until we start playing. A lot of the guys are shifting between different positions and seeing what combinations work.

"Each position has its own intricacies and you learn from experience.

"Any player that shifts position – there will be a period of learning but all our outside backs are interchangeable and everyone can play different positions so I think that's key in the modern game and how sides play to win, you have to be able to shift because the game's so fast you find yourself in different positions all the time."