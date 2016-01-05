No structural damage to Rose’s knee

The Chicago Bulls can breathe a sigh a relief after an MRI scan revealed no structural damage to point guard Derrick Rose's right knee.

Rose, who missed three consecutive games over the past week, initially said that he had been dealing with hamstring soreness, but confirmed on Sunday that he was also suffering from pain in his knee.

The 27-year-old did take part in the Bulls’ practice session on Monday, but it is unclear whether he will feature in their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

"There was no structural damage," Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters. "He participated. We didn't do a lot of live activity today. So at this point, he'll be a game-time decision [Tuesday].

"I think more than anything, it was ruling something out with the soreness that he had. Like we talked about yesterday, the hamstring feels a lot better. The swelling in the knee has gone down.

"He had a little bit of soreness and weakness when he did some of the testing before the game. So we took a cautious approach. [Tuesday], we'll see how he reacts overnight and then see how he is in the morning."

Rose has struggled to stay fit over the past couple of seasons as he tore his ACL in April 2012 before tearing the medial meniscus in his right knee in November 2013. His injury woes continued last season as he underwent a meniscectomy in the right knee in February 2015.

The point guard is averaging 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season.