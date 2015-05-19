Aldridge undergoes thumb surgery

According to the Blazers, Aldridge is set to resume training in approximately two months.

However, unless he agrees to sign an extension with the Blazers, Aldridge, who is a four-time All-Star, will become a free agent this summer and is likely to be approached by numerous teams.

The 29-year-old has previously expressed disappointed that the Blazers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs, but added that his side enjoyed a highly successful season overall.

Aldridge himself was in top form throughout the regular season, averaging 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds. He continued to impress during the playoffs as well as he averaged 21.8 points and 11.2 rebounds.