Platini slams World Cup claim

Russia and Qatar were cleared of any wrongdoing during their successful 2018 and 2022 bids by a FIFA inquiry last month but fresh allegations of corruption in both bidding processes emerged at the weekend.

The Sunday Times newspaper claims to have access to a database of rumours and intelligence compiled by the team behind the failed England 2018 campaign.

But Platini has blasted the suggestion he was given a painting – believed to be a Picasso – by Russian officials eager to secure his vote.??

“I’d like to point out that the Sunday Times allegations are totally fictitious and the newspaper themselves admit that they don’t have any proof to support this ridiculous rumour,” Platini said.

“This affair is now in the hands of my legal advisers in case of any eventual defamation case.”

The newspaper, which submitted the previously unseen material to The House of Commons Culture Media and Sport select committee, also alleged that Russian president Vladimir Putin enlisted FIFA president Sepp Blatter to help lobby for votes.

It further claimed that Qatar used its influence in the natural gas industry to secure support through bilateral trade deals.

Both countries deny any wrongdoing but football’s world governing body continues to face calls to re-run the voting contest.

The Russia 2018 media office, responding to the latest claims, told Sports News HQ??it “categorically rejected all of the allegations made in The Sunday Times??as entirely unfounded speculation”.