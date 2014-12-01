Austin ‘should get 20 goals’

Austin has seven goals to his name from 12 Premier League appearances, exactly half of QPR’s total in the top flight this season, with his tally directly contributing to 10 of their 11 points.

“Charlie’s going well but he needs to keep going well, it’s only early in the season and he’s a player who needs to be getting 20 goals this year and he’s well capable,” said Redknapp.

“He’s been great for us and he’s a great lad as well and I’m sure he’s very happy here.”

The 25-year-old, who is in his first season in the Premier League, has 18 months to go on his Loftus Road contract but Redknapp said he was staying out of any talks on the former Swindon and Burnley forward’s future.

“I don’t get involved in that but everybody wants to keep Charlie here so I’m sure they’ll be sitting down and talking to him,” he said.??”I’ve never discussed it with him. I don’t know how long he’s got left on his contract.??

“He’s come into the Premier League but he’s only played a dozen games so he’s got a long way to go. But he knows that, he’s improving week by week, he’s full of confidence and he’s just got to keep going.”

Strengthen

Redknapp said he was expecting a relatively quiet January transfer window, and was particularly keen on adding a fourth senior striker to his squad with Austin, Bobby Zamora and Eduardo Vargas – who has also played in midfield -shouldering the burden this season.

“We need a bit more cover and we need to strengthen in one or two areas,” added Redknapp.

“We’ve got three strikers and they’ve all been excellent but in an ideal world you certainly need four because you can get a couple of knocks and you want to be able to change it during a game.

“So that’s an area we’ll look at if we can find the right person – and maybe one or two other positions, but I don’t think there’ll be an awful lot of activity in January.”

One striker linked with a move to west London has been former England forward Jermain Defoe, who played for Redknapp at West Ham, Portsmouth and Tottenham and is now at Toronto FC in the MLS.

“It depends how much it costs – if it’s too expensive it wouldn’t be something that we could do,” admitted Redknapp.

“There wouldn’t be too many clubs who could afford him. He’s got a great contract where he is. I love him as a player and as a lad but it will depend on what the deal is.”