Burnley point delights Pardew

The visitors had trailed at half-time to George Boyd???s 34th-minute strike, only for striker Papiss Cisse to equalise just three minutes after the break.

And the Magpies boss was keen to praise his players for the way in which they responded to falling behind.

???I am absolutely delighted with that because we did not play very well in the first half,??? said Pardew after the match.

???Burnley had a lot to do with that, they would not let us play, and we did not risk enough. And sometimes when you start like that and you think: ???We can???t play, they won???t let us play???, then you get in the wrong mode.

???However, we really took risks in the second half to try and open the game up and play, and we were different class, and that was as good a point as we have had all year.???

And Pardew was particularly pleased with the point given the visitors??? lengthy injury list going into this clash.

???To have all the players that we had missing tonight and come back from 1-0 down at a place like here is a really marvellous result,??? Pardew added, with the Newcastle coach highlighting in particular the second-half contribution of half-time substitution Remy Cabella.

???Ayoze Perez, who has done fantastic for us, was just not at the races tonight, he just could not get going,??? he said.

???And I know that with Cabella there is a marvellous technical ability there, he is just learning about what it is like in the Premier League, and he made a really big impression tonight, which is fantastic news both for us and for him.???