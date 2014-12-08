Malaysia apologise for crowd trouble

Malaysia's sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin has apologised to Vietnamese supporters who were attacked by Malaysian fans during Sunday's Suzuki Cup semi-final at the Shah Alam Stadium.

As the match headed into the closing stages with Vietnam holding a 2-1 lead over their hosts, a section of the Malaysian support lit flares and attacked their counterparts, leaving at least one person injured.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Jamaluddin condemned the actions of those responsible for the violence.

"I saw with my own eyes, the Vietnamese supporters were assaulted by a group of Malaysian fans at Shah Alam stadium," he said.

"There is no excuse for this violent behaviour. These violent fans do not represent Malaysia. My sincere apologies on behalf of Malaysia for the actions of these small number of irresponsible thugs."

This is not the first time that members of the Malaysian contingent have come under fire, with the Football Association of Malaysia find US$10,000 (RM34,000) for their behaviour during a friendly clash with Philippines in March.