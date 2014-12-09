QPR play down brawl reports

Tuesday???s front page of The Sun features a story alleging that there was a fracas at a social event attended by players from QPR and Crystal Palace.

And the report also claimed that R???s defender Steven Caulker was rushed to hospital with head injuries.

Although QPR admit that Caulker did require treatment for a cut to a head, the club denies that the injury was the result of a fight.

A statement read: “Following Saturday’s Premier League win versus Burnley, and with no further fixture for nine days, the club can confirm players were allowed to have a Sunday lunch together.

“Steven Caulker was not involved in an altercation. He did suffer a cut to his head, which he received treatment for at hospital before being discharged on the same evening.”

QPR boss Harry Redknapp had confirmed on Friday that the club would have a Christmas meal but said he did not want the players to go out partying.

“I???m not into Christmas parties,” he said. “Not for footballers.

“I think it is more aggravation than it is worth. It is a changing world out there now, there is always someone with a camera.

“We are in a relegation battle, we have to make sure we concentrate fully. I think we have a Christmas meal on Monday for the staff at the club and we will go to that.

“But, as far as going out, having a jolly-up, that is not something I really want.”