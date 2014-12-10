India Open starting on Wednesday

The tournament will be held from December 10–14 at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai. The qualifying rounds of the tournament will be held on December 10 and the main draw will be from December 11-14 with the finals taking place on December 14.

Tata group has been the main sponsor of the event since 2008 which carries prize money of $15,000.

It is a part of the international circuit of badminton tournaments that earns ranking points for players, and this year the points earned by the participants in the tournament will help them to qualify for the upcoming 2016 Rio Olympics.

In the men's singles category the person to watch is top seed H S Prannoy, Indonesian Open Champion and world rank 22, along with Saurabh Varma (world no. 36), Sai Praneeth (world no. 40), Gurusai Dutt (world no. 44), Anand Pawar (world no. 45) and Ajay Jayaram (world no. 73), among others, competing for the top honours.

In the women's singles, PC Thulasi (world no. 41), two times winner of the Tata Open, is the top seed followed by Tanvi Lad (world no. 66).

In the men's doubles, the top teams of, Manu Attri and Sumeet Reddy (world no. 37) and Pranav Chopra and Akshay Dewalkar (world no. 38) will be the star attractions.

The women's doubles will see action from Pradnya Gadre and N. Siki Reddy (world no. 50) and Dhanya Nair and Mohita Sahdev (world no. 146), amongst others.