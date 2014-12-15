NBA wrap December 14

Heading into the match Bryant required nine points to move past Jordan, and after a slow start he surpassed Jordan's mark, with only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone now ahead of him in the record books.

Oklahoma City extended their winning run to six matches as they beat the Phoenix Suns 112-88. Russell Westbrook notched up 28 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, his eighth straight game of scoring at least 20 points, and getting five rebounds and five assists.

While the Thunder are recovering from a terrible start to the season, the Suns are heading in the opposite direction, having lost their last five matches.

The Golden State Warriors required overtime to see off the New Orleans Pelicans 128-122. The victory extended the Warriors' franchise record of 16 wins on the trot. Stephen Curry lead the way for the Warriors with 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Chicago Bulls were far from their best early on, but still managed to secure a 93-75 win over the Miami Heat.

Mike Dunleavy recovered from a first quarter shutout to register 22 points as the Bulls stayed in fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Heat's leading scorer, Chris Bosh, missed his first game of the season due to a calf injury, and his absence was felt as the Miami outfit could only manage a season-low 35 shot percentage.

All Sunday's results:

Oklahoma City Thunder 112-88 Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors 128-122 New Orleans Pelicans

Chicago Bulls 93-75 Miami Heat

Washington Wizzards 93-84 Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers 100-94 Minnesota Timberwolves.

Toronto Raptors 95-90 New York Knicks

San Antonio Spurs 99-91 Denver Nuggets