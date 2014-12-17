Crolla suffers fractured skull

The Manchester lightweight, who was due to fight for a world title in January, suffered a fractured skull and broke his ankle in two places when he was hit with a concrete slab.

Crolla had been pursuing intruders who ran through his garden after leaving his next-door neighbours’ house.

That January 23 challenge for??Richar Abril’s WBA belt is now on hold, and trainer Joe Gallagher told Sports Crolla’s injuries, which also include cuts to the head, are bad enough to require surgery.

The 28-year-old, a former British and Commonwealth champion, had worked his way into world title contention with eight unbeaten fights after back-to-back defeats in 2012.

His promoter Eddie Hearn said: “I’m sure full details of what happened will come out over the next 24 to 48 hours. It’s terrible really.

“It looks like he will be okay. But obviously we are devastated for him that the dream of a world title on January 23 is not going to happen.”