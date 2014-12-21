Rodgers: Liverpool on the up

Martin Skrtel’s 97th-minute header earned the Reds a point despite being down to 10 men after Fabio Borini’s sending-off, leaving Liverpool nine points off the Champions League places going into Christmas.

And Rodgers praised his side’s performance in both halves, with Liverpool recording 27 shots on goal in the game.

Rodgers told Sports: “Our performance today was better than our 5-1 last season, there’s no question about that.??

“The dominance we had of the game today was fantastic, and the efforts on goal.??

“We want to change these draws into wins and I’m confident as the season goes on that can happen.”

Rodgers feels Liverpool are moving in the right direction after what he described as three positive performances in eight days against Manchester United, Bournemouth and at Anfield against the Gunners on Sunday.

“Over the course of the week with Manchester United, Bournemouth and today, we’re starting to see and move back towards where we’ve been over the last couple of years,” said the Reds boss.

“I thought that everything that’s good about this team was there to see. Our intensity and pressure was good, we nullified their rhythm, but when we had the ball, we got into spaces. We always looked a threat.??

“To fight back from 2-1 down with 10 men shows the real character in the team. And if we continue this way going forward, with some people returning, we could have a really good second half to the season.”

The Liverpool boss was unhappy with Arsenal’s equaliser just before the break, claiming Alexis Sanchez dived to win a free-kick that led to Mathieu Debuchy’s goal.??

He said: “I don’t think it was a free-kick, I think Sanchez has dived to get the free-kick which was disappointing, and the referee bought it.??

“But then we’ve got to be better in the box.”