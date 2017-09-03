Volkov defeats Struve via TKO

Former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov defeated Stefan Struve via a third round TKO in the main event of UFC Fight Night 115 at Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The 28-year-old Volkov showed his toughness and grit by finishing Struve via a TKO at 3:30 of round three.

In the opening round, hometown fighter Struve and his Russian opponent sized one another up before Struve landed front kicks, overhands and a big knee shot late in the round.

In the next round, things got dirty and the fight was stopped twice due to eye pokes by Struve, but referee Marc Goddard did not deduct any points for the fouls.

In the third, Volkov struck back by picking up the pace before a left-hand shot to the face dropped Struve and the referee stopped the bout shortly after.

“I feel great, thanks everyone for their support, thanks to everyone from Russia and from around the world,” Volkov said afterwards. “Thank you, Stefan, for the fight.”

This was a fifth straight win for Volkov (30-6) giving him a 3-0 in the UFC. Struve (28-9) had his two-fight win streak snapped.

UFC Fight Night 115 Results:

Main Card: (UFC Fight Pass)

Alexander Volkov def. Stefan Struve via TKO (punches) at 3:30 of R3

Siyar Bahadurzada def. Rob Wilkinson via TKO (punches) at 3:10 of R2

Marion Reneau def. Talita Bernardo via TKO (punches) at 4:54 of R3

Leon Edwards def. Bryan Barberena via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card: (UFC Fight Pass)

Darren Till def. Bojan Velickovic via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Mairbek Taisumov def. Felipe Silva via KO (punch) at 1:24 of R1

Michel Prazeres def. Mads Burnell via submission (north-south choke) at 1:26 of R3

Rustam Khabilov def. Desmond Green via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Mike Santiago via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:22 or R2

Aleksandar Rakić def. Francimar Barroso via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Abdul-Kerim Edilov def. Bojan Mihalovic via TKO (strikes) at 2:32 of R2

Thibault Gouti def. Andrew Holbrook via TKO (strikes) at 4:28 of R1