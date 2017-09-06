VanZant: I passed out during weight cuts

UFC star Paige VanZant has revealed that she passed out on the bathroom floor during recent weight cuts.

VanZant told the MMA Hour that she put her health at serious risk by trying to cut around 10kgs in the hours before her fights.

During one recent cut, VanZant said her coach found her on the bathroom floor and they had to call her “best friend” and mentor UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber to come and “save” her.

“For my last three fights I’m cutting from (62kgs) to (52kgs),” VanZant said.

“It’s a big cut for me. I’m a lot heavier than people realise. I was honestly killing myself for this sport. In my last, I want to say two fights, or three fights, I’ve passed out in my bathroom.

“This last one, I passed out and had the doctors almost not clear me for the fight. And (coach) Dustin (Akbari) saw me on the floor and had to call Urijah to come save me.

“I’m a big advocate for body positivity and I was putting myself through an eating disorder to make weight. I hate cutting weight, I hated the process, I mean, passing out on your bathroom floor is not fun because you’re dying in a bathtub.”

UFC fighters commonly soak in bath tubs filled with hot water in order to cut the last few pounds before a weigh in.

VanZant’s last fight, and last cut, was particularly scary because she did it with her family present.

“My parents have never seen me cut weight, but they watched this one and they told me if I ever did that again they were gonna disown me,” VanZant said.

“They thought, I’m killing myself for this and it’s not worth it. It’s not worth hurting myself physically for a sport.”

VanZant’s last fight was a 115-pound strawweight bout last October against Michelle Waterson which she lost via a first-round submission.

She has since said she will fight at flyweight (125lb).