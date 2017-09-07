Nunes ready to pace herself against Shevchenko

Amanda Nunes is ready for a different kind of title fight when she faces Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s bantamweight championship at UFC 215 on Saturday.

In her last title fight at UC 207 in December, the Brazilian went out like a freight train against Ronda Rousey and knocked out the superstar in just 48 seconds.

Nunes was due to defend her title against Shevchenko in July at UFC 213, but was forced to pull out due to chronic sinusitis at the eleventh hour.

The 29-year-old revealed she has not changed anything in the build up to the fight though she hinted she may adopt a more measured approach than the aggressive one that saw her floor Rousey inside the first minute last year.

“It was pretty much exactly the same as the other one,” quipped Nunes on MMA Junkie about her fight preparation.

“Of course, I had to slow it down a little bit when I came back from Vegas, but we went over and over the same strategy to get everything sharp.

“I’m learning how to pace myself and learning the right moment to attack. All the good things I did in the fight are more sharp, and we fixed all the bad things.”