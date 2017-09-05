Nurmagomedov picks himself to fight winner of Ferguson v Lee

Khabib Nurmagomedov hinted that he will be ready to fight the winner of the UFC interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee next month.

The undefeated Russian is confident he will face the winner of the UFC title bout despite being cast out to the proverbial doldrums by UFC overlord Dana White after three failed fights.

Not only is Nurmagomedov eager for the title fight, but he will apparently be ready in December.

“I know they talk a lot of (expletive) about everybody, but I don’t want this,” the 28-year-old-told MMA Junkie.

“I know this: Both guys are great athletes, good fighters. I’m going to say good luck, don’t get injured, and see you in December. Good luck, guys.”

Nurmagomedov was due to fight Ferguson at UFC 209 in March for the interim lightweight title but he was hospitalised after a botched weight cut.

When asked who he thinks will come out on 7 October at UFC 216, Nurmagomedov is backing the mercurial Ferguson – who is on a nine win streak – to win in five rounds.

“It’s 60-40 in favor of Ferguson,” said the Dagestan native.

“I think these guys are going to fight all five rounds.”