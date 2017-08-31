Mighty Mouse undeterred about pound-for-pound status

Demetrious Johnson lost his pound-for-pound throne when Jon Jones won the light heavyweight title, but Jones’ failed drug test will likely change that.

During Jones’ ban, the diminutive Johnson was undoubtedly the number one pound-for-pound fighter on the planet. That changed when Jones head kicked Daniel Cormier and pounced to win back the light heavyweight title at UFC 214, cementing his place at the top of he pound-for-pound rankings.

#ANDSTILL #RECORDBREAKER ・・・ No. 1️⃣1️⃣ is two weeks away .. #UFC215 @MightyMouse125 A post shared by Demetrious Johnson (@mightymouse125) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

But now, in the wake of Jones testing positive for steroids, this is set to change again and Johnson – who is on an incredible 12 win streak – is in pole position to take over.

Not that he cares…

“There was one time when Jon Jones was inactive for, I think it was a long time, and I was the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” the UFC flyweight champion told MMA Junkie.

“And then he got reinstated as active, and he was up just like that.

“Do you think my breakfast tasted any different? Do you think me wiping my ass that day changed any different? It did not.”

All that said, Johnson does have some sympathy for the fallen Jones, whose B sample still has to be tested.

“This whole downfall of what’s going on with him – which, I don’t wish it upon anybody,” continued the 31-year-old.

“Do you think I’m excited that I’m back at number one? That I’m clicking my heels together? Absolutely not. The fans are going to perceive and change their mind on certain different things and try to discredit you whenever they get the chance.

“So, for me, I don’t even worry about that anymore. I just worry about staying healthy, going out and fighting, and that’s it.”

Johnson will look to break the consecutive title defences record when he faces Ray Borg at UFC 215 on 9 September.