McGregor tipped to wait until 2018 for next bout

Conor McGregor is unlikely to compete again until 2018, his head coach John Kavanagh has confirmed.

McGregor is currently on holiday in Ibiza as he recovers from last month’s Las Vegas showdown against Floyd Mayweather.

There are question marks over whether McGregor’s next bout will be in boxing or UFC – even if the latter are hoping to have the Irishman on their December 30 end-of-year show.

But Kavanagh said: “It’s probably a little late in the day to realistically expect another fight before the end of the year, because even after this hiatus is over, a lot goes into the planning and execution of a training camp at our level.

“I find it hard to envisage another fight in 2017.

“Then again, knowing Conor, I could get a text message tonight telling me otherwise.

“He’s difficult to predict, which is one of the many reasons why he’s so fascinating.”

He punched himself out the same way he lost in the Ufc there was no learning goin on.. #overpromotion bullshit get off the nuts this the shit I'm talking about Bruce Lee would've never lost like that. #realninjashit 🖕🏼 A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

Kavanagh believes a trilogy bout against Nate Diaz is the most likely next fight for McGregor, even if Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee compete for the interim lightweight belt at UFC 216.

“Tony is a solid fighter but he doesn’t have the kind of appeal that would get your blood racing, particularly in the context of coming from the excitement of the Nate Diaz rematch, the historical significance of beating Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden, and the novelty of facing the greatest boxer of his generation,” added Kavanagh in his column for the42.ie.