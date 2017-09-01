Jones’ failed drug test “makes no sense”

California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster believes the truth is still to come out about Jon Jones failed drug test.

Much of the confusion around Jones testing positive for banned steroid turinabol is that he passed two different tests on July 6 and 7, then failed the one on the 28th, the night before his UFC 214 title fight with Daniel Cormier. Jones knew he would be tested on that day, so why take the drug?

Foster added that he believes the public should not be so quick to judge Jones until due process is complete.

“This entire situation doesn’t make any sense to me…it just doesn’t,” Foster told MMA Junkie.

“He’s either extremely careless, or he’s a cheater. I know he’s already been extremely careless once in his career…but none of this makes any sense.

“That’s why I think it’s very important that we vet this and look at all the available evidence before we jump to conclusions and hang this guy out to dry.

“We’ve got to figure this out because this is just crazy. We’re going to get to the bottom of it.”

Reports revealed that Jones’ B sample could take anywhere from two to six months to get tested. Should it return positive for banned substances, given his past transgressions, Jones’ career in the UFC could be over.