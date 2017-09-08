UFC 215: Johnson v Borg cancelled after Borg withdraws

Ray Borg has withdrawn from the UFC 215 co-headliner event against UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

Borg withdrew from the title fight less than 12 hours before the fighters were set to hit the scales after the UFC medical team ruled him unfit to fight due to a viral illness.

Johnson was the favourite going into the bout and was expected to break Anderson Silva’s longstanding consecutive title defence record with an 11th win at the Rogers Place in Alberta, Canada, on Saturday.

The bout is expected to be rescheduled for October.

Instead, the UFC women’s bantamweight title fight between defending champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, originally down as the co-headliner, will serve as the new main event.

While there is yet to be an official statement from Johnson or Borg, Mighty Mouse’s coach Matt Hume revealed that the camp was ‘beyond disappointed’.

“We are beyond disappointed that we won’t be able to accomplish the goal this Saturday, but the end result is inevitable,” wrote Hume on Facebook.

“We will refocus and show the world the greatest Mixed Martial Artist that ever existed. To be continued…”

Twitter was also humming with reaction to the news.

🤦🏼‍♂️ 🐭 💸💸💸💸 — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) September 8, 2017

You refused to fight TJ. Instead went with a guy who had missed weight 2 of his last 4 fights. There ya go. #UFC — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) September 8, 2017

Sooo … "Amanda will never headline again" lasted about eight weeks. — Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) September 8, 2017

It was an omen. While at dinner we saw a mouse roaming outside of restaurant. Thought was looking for food, perhaps it was for an opponent. — Ken Hathaway (@kenshathaway) September 8, 2017