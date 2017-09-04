Johnson just getting started in Flyweight division

Demetrious Johnson meets with Ray Borg at UFC 215 on the weekend and victory will mean that he becomes the all-time record holder for title defences however the 125-pound legend believes that he is just getting started in the division.

Johnson is currently tied with Anderson Silva at 10 consecutive title defences in the UFC.

On Saturday, he meets with Borg and an 11th consecutive victory as Flyweight champion would make him the most dominant fighter in any division in the company.

In the build-up to the fight, Borg has stated that he will knock-out Johnson and force him into retirement.

Johnson says retirement is the last thing on his mind right now.

"GSP and Anderson are great champions, but I'm the best to ever step in this Octagon." – Demetrious Johnson

“He ain’t retiring sh*t,” Johnson said in response to Borg’s claims.

“I’m just getting started. I’m 31 years old, I’m feeling better than ever. Training is going easy and I’ve fought the hardest-hitting and the most athletic guys in this division. He’s a tough competitor, and we’ll see where his mouth is after the fight night.

“One guy, a friend of mine said, ‘10, that’s obtainable; 11, that’s obtainable; 15 is f*cking legendary.’

“He goes, ‘why don’t you just go to 15?’ You know what, why not? I mean, I’m 31 years old, I feel good, and you’ve got a lot of new, young, up-and-comer guys coming up in this division, so why not just keep on doing it as long as I can?

“It’s not like 135 is going anywhere. When I get 35 or 36 or 37 years old, when I’m tired of dieting and not having Oreos the week before my fight, then I’ll go up to 135. But right now, I’m focused on setting the record as high as I can.”

Johnson vs Borg is the main event for UFC 215 which takes place this weekend in Alberta.