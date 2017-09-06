Diaz takes aim at McGregor as trilogy looms

Nate Diaz has slammed Conor McGregor for losing to Floyd Mayweather in exactly the same manner as the Irishman lost at UFC 196.

At UFC 196, McGregor came out firing shots and then fatigued quickly as he was submitted by Diaz in just the second round.

While McGregor seemed to have learned from that mistake when UFC 202 rolled around (he won via decision after going the distance) Diaz claims that he seemed to forget those takings when he took on Mayweather on the 26th of August.

He punched himself out the same way he lost in the Ufc there was no learning goin on.. #overpromotion bullshit get off the nuts this the shit I'm talking about Bruce Lee would've never lost like that. #realninjashit 🖕🏼

“He punched himself out the same way he lost in the UFC,” Diaz posted on Instagram.

“There was no learning going on.

“Over-promotion bulls**t, get off the nuts, this the s**t I’m talking about.

“Bruce Lee would’ve never lost like that.”

A post of Diaz strapping up his fists with the Irish flag in the back ground then followed.

Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but McGregor vs Diaz III at 155 pounds seems ever more likely in the wake of these developments.