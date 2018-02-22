McGregor confirms he wants UFC return

Conor McGregor has quashed talk that he could retire by declaring that he wants to return to UFC – and says he even offered to compete at UFC 222.

McGregor hasn’t entered the Octagon since November 2016 after his only fight last year came in the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather.

That has prompted speculation, including from UFC president Dana White, that the 29-year-old may have faced his last bout in mixed martial arts.

But McGregor has finally moved to clarify the matter on social media after confirming that he offered to take on Frankie Edgar at next month’s UFC 222 after scheduled opponent Max Holloway pulled out through injury.

“I am fighting again. Period. I am the best at this,” McGregor wrote on Instagram.

“I put my name forward to step in at UFC 222 to face Frankie Edgar when Max Holloway pulled out, but I was told there wasn’t enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need.

McGregor is a genius.

– This immediately adds hype to #UFC222

– Edgar's manager & coach mentioned him

– His Instagram post should hit 900k as you read this tweet

– Only RAISES hype for #UFC223 aka UFC: Will Conor Show?

– Every major or minor MMA media outlet is writing about him — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) February 22, 2018

“I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight, without all the rest of the stuff that comes with this game.

“Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in. On top of the fighting. I am here. It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here. Yours sincerely, The Champ Champ(TM).”