Mayweather Sr. hints at McGregor rematch

Floyd Mayweather Sr. has suggested that his son, Mayweather Jr., might well be set to lock horns with Conor McGregor in the octagon in the near future.

Mayweather Jr. has recently taken to social media to tease his fans about a potential MMA debut against McGregor after the pair met in one the most lucrative sporting events ever last year.

Certified Killa vs Certified Bitch A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Feb 11, 2018 at 1:46am PST

McGregor has joined in on the game, not allowing Mayweather’s posts to go unanswered.

The boxing match started as just hype before developing into something entirely real.

And Mayweather Sr. believes an MMA match could very well be following the same path.

“The way I see it, I have to believe that this is where it’s going,” Mayweather Sr. said on the weekend.

“The way it looks, I think so.

“I don’t know what the legacy is because as of now, he has enough money and he’s got enough to live until his life runs out. I don’t even know how to say it because there ain’t no way to say it because everything is done right now.

“I wouldn’t [advise him to fight in MMA]. As his trainer, no, as his father, no. I want him to have all the money he’s got. The money he’s got, he’s got enough money – look here, it’s crazy money, man. He’s his own man though, that’s one thing about him.”