McGregor has ‘cheeky dig’ at Mayweather

Conor McGregor has had a cheeky dig at Floyd Mayweather after putting an end to speculation the pair could meet again in an MMA octagon.

Mayweather teased fight fans earlier this month when he posted a video of himself on Twitter standing in an octagon with the caption ‘Come at the king, you best not miss’.

Come at the king, you best not miss… pic.twitter.com/uHx4SJngHx — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) February 1, 2018

But the 50-0 five-weight former world champion boxer distanced himself from an MMA bout with McGregor while attending NBA All-Star Saturday Night in Los Angeles, according to journalist Mike Bohn.

Just saw @FloydMayweather as I was walking backstage and asked him if he's serious about a rematch with @TheNotoriousMMA in MMA: "I already fought Conor, and we're at a basketball game, not an MMA match." — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) February 18, 2018

And in a social media post on Sunday night, ‘Notorious’ responded, telling Mayweather to enjoy his retirement, and insisting he is evaluating his options.

“I am happy for Floyd and his recent announcement that he is out of these current fight negotiations,” McGregor wrote on Instagram.

“It is the reason I never seeked the rematch in the first place. I was happy for him in retirement.

Certified Killa vs Certified Bitch pic.twitter.com/N0GcWrycEL — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) February 11, 2018

“My game is a very unforgiving one. It is not like other games.

“I understand completely him staying retired. I will now carry on in my negotiations and see where it goes.

“Have a great retirement Junior. Now come here and give your old man a hug for old times sake. I’m proud of you son.”