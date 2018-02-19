Cowboy poleaxes Medeiros for first-round win

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone pulled off a sensational first-round stoppage over Yancy Medeiros in their welterweight contest at UFC Fight Night in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night.

The UFC veteran was highly efficient against the Hawaiian, catching him several times as he quickly got the measure of his opponent after just a couple of minutes.

The two continued to trade punches, but it was the Cowboy who was landing the better shots, Cerrone eventually landing a big overhand right on the jaw of Medeiros that saw his legs buckle as he dropped to the canvas.

Buzzer Beater! Cowboy Cerrone crumbles Yancy Medeiros right at the end of the first round for the win! #UFCAustin https://t.co/FNKDO2M4PZ — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 19, 2018

The Cowboy then moved in for the kill, landing several more shots as Medeiros struggled to defend himself before the referee intervened to end to the contest with around two seconds left of the opening round.

The win was a first for the Cowboy in four fights and saw the 34-year-old Ohio native tie the most finishes in UFC history with his 14 stoppage.

UFC Fight Night 126 Results

Donald Cerrone def. Yancy Medeiros via TKO R1, 4:58

Derrick Lewis def. Marcin Tybura via TKO R3, 2:48

James Vick def. Francisco Trinaldo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Curtis Millender def. Thiago Alves via KO R2, 4:17

Brandon Davis def. Steven Peterson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-26)

Sage Northcutt def. Thibault Gouti via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)