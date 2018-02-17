Cowboy looks to end losing streak in Texas

UFC veteran Donald Cerrone insists he still gets a massive buzz from entering the Octagon, as he looks to end his losing streak in Texas.

Cerrone had never suffered back-to-back defeats in his career before his last three bouts, but the 34-year-old has now lost three fights in a row.

The former UFC lightweight title challenger will look to get back to winning ways against welterweight Yancy Medeiros at UFC Fight Night 126 on Sunday.

But despite losses to Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler, and Darren Till, the ‘Cowboy’ is enjoying his mixed martial arts as much as ever.

“This is what I love,” Cerrone told MMAjunkie.

“I love fighting. It’s the scariest, most intense, fun feeling. I couldn’t even explain it to you. From right now, [I] can’t sleep at night, eating’s hard, make the weight, half the battle’s over.

“It’s crazy. It’s scary. You go throw up in the bathroom – I do anyway. Then you’re standing, and you walk down the hall with lights in your face. Now you’re live on TV. You walk down that tunnel, and you’re like, ‘Holy ****.’ Six weeks [of training camp] and it’s here, and it’s now.”