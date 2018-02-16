Jones faces drugs hearing this month

Jon Jones will face a drugs hearing later this month, with the UFC fighter’s camp hoping that he will already have served his suspension.

Jones is due to appear before the California State Athletic Commission on February 27 after testing positive for banned substances when he beat Daniel Cormier for the UFC light-heavyweight title last July.

The 30-year-old – who has previously served a 12-month ban for drugs offences – was stripped of the belt and suspended by the UFC after the positive tests.

But his manager Malki Kawa is not expecting Jones to face a longer punishment and believes he will be given the chance to fight again in 2018.

Adversity causes some men to break; others to break records. -William Arthur Ward — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 13, 2018

“In my mind, he’s innocent – I know it for a fact,” Kawa told MMAjunkie.

“So for me, there’s no way in the world these guys are going to punish him. I just don’t see how they do it. It would be an outrage to me if they suspended him longer.”

Whatever the verdict of the commission, Jones still a case to answer with the US Anti Doping Agency.

They could inflict a separate punishment, although Jones’ camp believe there will be one combined decision.

Kawa added: “From what I’m understanding, what USADA would like to do and we would like to do, is we’d like to have it all wrapped up by the CSAC hearing.”