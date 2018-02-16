Mayweather-McGregor rematch could happen – coach

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh believes an MMA rematch with Floyd Mayweather is a realistic possibility.

Talk has intensified over recent weeks about what had seemed the improbable possibility of 50-0 unbeaten former world boxing champion Mayweather making his debut in MMA.

Mayweather has teased the chances of the fight taking place by posting pictures on social media of him training in an MMA cage.

And while Kavanagh doesn’t think the clash would be much of a contest, he has the same feeling from 12 months ago, when McGregor and Mayweather went toe-to-toe in Las Vegas.

“I’m kind of reminded of early last year when I was asked about the boxing fight,” Kavanagh told The Mac Life.

“I was as doubtful as anybody and actually went as far as to stupidly tweeted that I would do the Irish Riverdance naked if Floyd steps in the Octagon. Now I’m going to be honest, I’m practicing Irish dancing and I’m getting nervous about that.

“In all seriousness, it’s a crazy world we live in, the fight that could never happen happened and this is a fight that can never happen and it seems to be getting… I don’t know, there seems to be something forming there.”

He added: “We all know what will happen [if the fight takes place] but I’m not going to say it doesn’t get the curiosity going. It’s a bit of throwback to the UFC 1, 2 and 3 days, more spectacle than sport, but it would be a fun fight to be involved in.”